Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. TE Connectivity accounts for 0.9% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $10,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 863,919 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $116,934,000 after buying an additional 50,675 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 620,870 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $80,161,000 after purchasing an additional 256,706 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the second quarter worth approximately $27,654,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 18.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,879 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,776,000 after acquiring an additional 35,430 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,579,399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $589,336,000 after purchasing an additional 147,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TEL traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $140.33. 37,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,576,892. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $94.16 and a 52-week high of $153.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. Analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TEL shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Truist increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.08.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Daniel J. Phelan bought 231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $150.25 per share, with a total value of $34,707.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,187.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total transaction of $14,831,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

