Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $10.99 Million Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239,553 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,348 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group comprises 0.9% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Citizens Financial Group worth $10,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CFG. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 17.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 40,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFG traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,729,909. The company has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.46. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $51.14.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.73%.

CFG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.78.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

