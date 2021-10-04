Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $11.04 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 0.9% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $11,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,355,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,281,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339,477 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,439,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,028,498,000 after acquiring an additional 252,442 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,006,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,136,150,000 after acquiring an additional 658,579 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Chevron by 13.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,789,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,283,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Chevron by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,297,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,021,251,000 after buying an additional 118,241 shares during the last quarter. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVX traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $105.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 598,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,551,612. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.81. The company has a market cap of $203.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.18, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.59) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. DZ Bank cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Redburn Partners upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.24.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

