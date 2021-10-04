Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $11.19 Million Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 279,467 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares during the quarter. Enbridge accounts for 0.9% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $11,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,045,544 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $763,342,000 after acquiring an additional 370,033 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Enbridge by 23.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,734,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $750,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516,502 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. grew its stake in Enbridge by 34.0% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 18,504,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $673,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691,642 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Enbridge by 18.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,926,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $700,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676,254 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Enbridge by 15.4% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,140,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $405,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,958 shares during the period. 48.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enbridge alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENB. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.46.

Shares of Enbridge stock traded up $0.63 on Monday, reaching $40.65. The stock had a trading volume of 149,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,199,866. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $41.13. The company has a market cap of $82.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.90.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.6645 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 147.51%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.