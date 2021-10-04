Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $12.43 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.0% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,491,336 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,263,944,000 after purchasing an additional 58,462 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,105,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,493,416,000 after purchasing an additional 43,395 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 9.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,920,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,825,819,000 after acquiring an additional 326,300 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,818,123 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,556,798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,560 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,599,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,367,196,000 after acquiring an additional 56,572 shares during the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOG. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,097.60.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $95.13 on Monday, reaching $2,634.12. The company had a trading volume of 34,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,796. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,436.00 and a 52-week high of $2,936.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,804.16 and its 200 day moving average is $2,534.28.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 19 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,671.09, for a total value of $50,750.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,700.01, for a total transaction of $6,741,924.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 492,234 shares of company stock worth $413,063,286 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

