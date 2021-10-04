Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $21.77 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 5,266 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 1.8% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $21,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth $2,755,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 13.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 883,254 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $117,110,000 after buying an additional 102,003 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in QUALCOMM by 4.9% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 17,187 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 14.6% during the first quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 53,655 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after buying an additional 6,825 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 12.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 736,346 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $105,338,000 after purchasing an additional 80,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $126.56. 230,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,757,860. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.98. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $115.43 and a one year high of $167.94. The stock has a market cap of $142.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. The business had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

