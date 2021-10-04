Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $5.01 Million Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $5,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at $1,191,000. Barings LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.1% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 23,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 101,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,812,000 after acquiring an additional 8,308 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 16,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,382,919.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $0.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $86.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,176,666. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.59 and a 200-day moving average of $84.31. The firm has a market cap of $130.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $51.92 and a 12 month high of $89.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RTX. TheStreet upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.77.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

