Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 650,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,306 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises approximately 4.6% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. owned 1.35% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $55,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marietta Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 26.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 51.5% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV traded up $0.33 on Monday, hitting $84.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,649. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $49.82 and a 1-year high of $90.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.50.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.