Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,471 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 9,589 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $9,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the second quarter worth about $244,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 0.8% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 17,642 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,265,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 5.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 79,802 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $19,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 82.2% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 14.5% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,365 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total value of $3,650,792.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,550,791.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,744 shares of company stock worth $34,106,184 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.30.

Shares of TGT traded down $3.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $224.90. 85,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,388,201. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $150.80 and a twelve month high of $267.06. The stock has a market cap of $109.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.22%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

