Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,869 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 103,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial makes up approximately 0.9% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $10,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 20.0% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 29.9% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.8% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total transaction of $690,202.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRU stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $106.25. 30,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,088,406. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.79. The stock has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.39 and a 52-week high of $109.17.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.83 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 13.09%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PRU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.50.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

