Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $41,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 57,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,907,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 22.7% during the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,827,000 after acquiring an additional 7,092 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $7.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $428.14. 407,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,343,037. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $323.72 and a fifty-two week high of $456.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $445.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $428.49.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

