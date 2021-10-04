Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,968 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 1.1% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $13,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,637,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,132,000 after acquiring an additional 155,564 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.2% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 50,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after buying an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.7% in the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 30,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% during the second quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 18,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $1.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.93. 1,677,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,994,578. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $209.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.52. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $85.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 43.77%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.85.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

