Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 64,170 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 507,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 64,170 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 4.8% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $57,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 48.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,319,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,193,000 after buying an additional 429,492 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,954,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 78.0% in the first quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after buying an additional 14,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $110.42. 216,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,206,385. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.67. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $69.70 and a 12-month high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

