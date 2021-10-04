Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 66,683 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 29.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 66,683 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for approximately 0.9% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $10,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on BMY. Truist began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.50.

In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

BMY traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.06. The stock had a trading volume of 262,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,575,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $56.75 and a twelve month high of $69.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.22, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.31.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.