Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Trading Down 7.2%

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)’s stock price fell 7.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.23 and last traded at $17.24. 29,355 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,336,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.57.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOGO. Cowen boosted their target price on Gogo from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Gogo from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.70.

Get Gogo alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.75 and a 200 day moving average of $11.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 1.07.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gogo Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Gogo in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gogo by 50.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 14,333 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Gogo by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Gogo by 15.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gogo by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,921,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,882,000 after buying an additional 115,985 shares during the period. 65.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gogo Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.