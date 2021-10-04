Gold Poker (GPKR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $25,024.47

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded 65.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. Gold Poker has a total market cap of $25,024.47 and approximately $70,025.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gold Poker has traded up 80.9% against the dollar. One Gold Poker coin can currently be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00064853 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.43 or 0.00101696 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.85 or 0.00140377 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,668.37 or 1.00097111 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,336.18 or 0.07005518 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002569 BTC.

About Gold Poker

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official website is gold-poker.com . Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

Buying and Selling Gold Poker

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gold Poker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gold Poker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

