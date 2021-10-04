Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

GDEN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Golden Entertainment from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

In other news, COO Stephen Arcana sold 18,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $992,274.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 260,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,806,547.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Blake L. Sartini II sold 11,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $597,652.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,580 shares of company stock valued at $2,863,363 in the last quarter. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 10,379.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Golden Entertainment by 72.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDEN opened at $49.26 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.25. Golden Entertainment has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $54.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $2.28. The firm had revenue of $292.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.67 million. Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 9.35%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

