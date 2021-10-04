Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $35.27 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) to report $35.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Golden Nugget Online Gaming’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $34.43 million and the highest is $36.10 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golden Nugget Online Gaming will report full year sales of $138.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $132.93 million to $143.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $228.87 million, with estimates ranging from $223.93 million to $233.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Golden Nugget Online Gaming.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $31.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.98 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GNOG. B. Riley cut Golden Nugget Online Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Benchmark cut Golden Nugget Online Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 230.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,213,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,249,000 after buying an additional 1,543,610 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 34.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,003,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,569,000 after buying an additional 510,566 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 32.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 861,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,996,000 after buying an additional 209,698 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 93.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 636,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,120,000 after buying an additional 307,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 2,379.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 500,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,390,000 after buying an additional 480,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.25% of the company’s stock.

GNOG opened at $18.25 on Monday. Golden Nugget Online Gaming has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $27.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.08.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

