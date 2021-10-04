Golden State Equity Partners Boosts Stock Holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,800 shares during the period. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Golden State Equity Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Golden State Equity Partners owned 0.59% of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF worth $6,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 98.3% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,259,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,594,000 after buying an additional 624,249 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 94.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 570,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,387,000 after buying an additional 278,090 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 13.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 545,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,327,000 after buying an additional 65,166 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 496,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,351,000 after buying an additional 24,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 371,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,200,000 after buying an additional 41,699 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA HTRB traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.78. 313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,134. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $39.92 and a 1-year high of $41.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.85.

