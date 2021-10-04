Golden State Equity Partners Has $1.41 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Golden State Equity Partners lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,756 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 312.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000.

NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,469,637. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.91. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $49.09 and a 1 year high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

