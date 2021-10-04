Golden State Equity Partners Has $2.16 Million Holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Golden State Equity Partners lifted its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,964 shares during the period. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Golden State Equity Partners owned approximately 0.56% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 22,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000.

NYSEARCA FTLS traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.70. 109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,135. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a one year low of $41.60 and a one year high of $50.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.25 and a 200-day moving average of $48.10.

