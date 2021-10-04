Golden State Equity Partners Has $2.35 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Golden State Equity Partners grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,666 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,083 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 0.9% of Golden State Equity Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Walmart were worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT traded down $2.34 on Monday, hitting $134.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,219,660. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.46. The firm has a market cap of $375.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WMT. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.84.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 637,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total value of $95,978,920.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total transaction of $1,370,866.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,033,182. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.