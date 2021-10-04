Golden State Equity Partners Has $3.18 Million Holdings in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL)

Golden State Equity Partners increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,351 shares during the quarter. SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Golden State Equity Partners owned 1.12% of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF worth $3,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 167,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 101,143 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 7,157 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,222,000. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period.

Shares of GAL traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,396. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.86. SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $38.18 and a twelve month high of $47.44.

