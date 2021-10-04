Golden State Equity Partners Has $5.77 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV)

Golden State Equity Partners grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV) by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 183,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,860 shares during the period. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF comprises 2.2% of Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Golden State Equity Partners owned about 6.78% of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF worth $5,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 21.6% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 5,293 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 381,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,030,000 after buying an additional 47,167 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 95,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after buying an additional 10,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000.

NYSEARCA:HDMV traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.01. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,025. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.98. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF has a twelve month low of $27.45 and a twelve month high of $32.92.

