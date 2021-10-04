Golden State Equity Partners Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Golden State Equity Partners cut its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,415 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $1.03 on Monday, hitting $49.30. 1,697,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,013,160. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.18. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $43.78 and a 12-month high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

