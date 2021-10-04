Golden State Equity Partners Makes New $1.37 Million Investment in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total transaction of $2,093,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $3,897,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 616,720 shares of company stock worth $51,381,376 in the last three months.

Several research analysts have commented on RBLX shares. Citigroup started coverage on Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. assumed coverage on Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Benchmark dropped their target price on Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

Shares of RBLX stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,455,726. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.25. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.21 million. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

