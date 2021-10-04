Golden State Equity Partners Purchases 3,987 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Golden State Equity Partners boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.2% of Golden State Equity Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $2.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $157.79. The stock had a trading volume of 219,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,082,603. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $179.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $171.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

