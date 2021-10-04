Golden State Equity Partners Purchases 5,110 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,699 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,110 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Oracle were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.7% during the second quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC grew its position in Oracle by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in Oracle by 3.7% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 3.5% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Oracle by 0.9% during the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,045 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. 44.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.51 on Monday, reaching $89.23. The company had a trading volume of 220,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,055,904. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.25. The firm has a market cap of $244.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $55.14 and a 52-week high of $92.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at $6,303,105.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $12,218,047.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 502,376 shares of company stock worth $45,247,196 over the last three months. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.44.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

