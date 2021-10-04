Golden State Equity Partners Purchases Shares of 105,527 Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 105,527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Sabre during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sabre during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Sabre during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Sabre by 27.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sabre from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

NASDAQ:SABR traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.25. 91,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,102,992. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.24 and a 200 day moving average of $12.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71. Sabre Co. has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $16.88.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.07. Sabre had a negative net margin of 83.81% and a negative return on equity of 442.63%. The company had revenue of $419.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.30) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 405.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sabre Profile

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

