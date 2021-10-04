Golden State Equity Partners Purchases Shares of 27,772 ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 13,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 913.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 10,692 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,800,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIAC stock traded down $0.72 on Monday, reaching $39.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,591,191. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.99 and a 12-month high of $101.97. The company has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.16.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Research analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ViacomCBS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.96.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

