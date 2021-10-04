Golden State Equity Partners Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 55.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,418 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.9% of Golden State Equity Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 9.9% in the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.6% in the second quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,585,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 5.9% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 21.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 842 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 3.1% in the second quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 3,374 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,610,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN traded down $97.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3,185.60. The company had a trading volume of 134,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,454,298. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,881.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,390.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,363.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,158.05.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

