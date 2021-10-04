Golden State Equity Partners Reduces Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Golden State Equity Partners lowered its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 80.8% during the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 226.0% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $114.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,287. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.77. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $80.01 and a 52-week high of $119.21.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

