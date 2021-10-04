Golden State Equity Partners Sells 658 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Golden State Equity Partners decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,983 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.9% of Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,822,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,054,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,198,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,884.67.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $100.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2,629.93. 48,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,528,107. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,784.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,495.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,433.23 and a 12 month high of $2,925.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

