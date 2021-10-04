Golden State Equity Partners Takes Position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 102,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,000. Arbor Realty Trust accounts for about 0.7% of Golden State Equity Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Golden State Equity Partners owned about 0.07% of Arbor Realty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABR. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,901,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 794,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,626,000 after buying an additional 446,444 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,008,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,037,000 after buying an additional 373,475 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,320,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,770,000. 42.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ABR traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $18.79. The stock had a trading volume of 13,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,431. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.02 and a 52-week high of $19.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 25.13 and a current ratio of 25.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.19 and a 200-day moving average of $17.69.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 89.91% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $58.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Several research analysts recently commented on ABR shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

