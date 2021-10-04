GoldenPyrex (GPYX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $9,009.00

GoldenPyrex (CURRENCY:GPYX) traded up 46.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Over the last seven days, GoldenPyrex has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One GoldenPyrex coin can currently be bought for $0.0593 or 0.00000120 BTC on exchanges. GoldenPyrex has a market cap of $593,058.57 and approximately $9,009.00 worth of GoldenPyrex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00063057 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.82 or 0.00098991 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.73 or 0.00141405 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,165.56 or 0.99695650 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 53.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,370.43 or 0.06834409 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002650 BTC.

About GoldenPyrex

GoldenPyrex’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,999,999 coins. GoldenPyrex’s official Twitter account is @gpyx3 . The official website for GoldenPyrex is g-pyx.com

Buying and Selling GoldenPyrex

