Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Shares Bought by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,495 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GBIL. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the second quarter worth $90,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 1,808.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co bought a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the second quarter valued at about $236,000.

Get Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GBIL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $100.09. The company had a trading volume of 5,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,501. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1-year low of $100.08 and a 1-year high of $100.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.11.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.