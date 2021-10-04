Goldmoney (OTCMKTS:XAUMF) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Shares of Goldmoney Inc. (OTCMKTS:XAUMF) were down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.71 and last traded at $1.75. Approximately 36,512 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 75,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.23.

Goldmoney Company Profile (OTCMKTS:XAUMF)

GoldMoney, Inc engages in the provision of precious metal investment services. It operates through the following segments: Goldmoney Holding, Schiff Gold, and Goldmoney Lend & Borrow (LBTH). The Goldmoney Holding segment reflects the consolidation of the network and wealth accounts into a unified business operation.

