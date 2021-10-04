Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Stock Price Down 9%

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL)’s stock price was down 9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.56 and last traded at $13.56. Approximately 442 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 120,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.90.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gracell Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 16.05 and a quick ratio of 16.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $918.55 million and a P/E ratio of -6.52.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRCL. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. 30.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Gracell Biotechnologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRCL)
Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
Recommended Story: Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.