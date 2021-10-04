Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Stock Price Down 9%

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL)’s stock price was down 9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.56 and last traded at $13.56. Approximately 442 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 120,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gracell Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 16.05 and a quick ratio of 16.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $918.55 million and a P/E ratio of -6.52.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts expect that Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRCL. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. 30.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gracell Biotechnologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRCL)

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

