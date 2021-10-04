Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Stock Price Up 12.9%

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) shares rose 12.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.05 and last traded at C$1.05. Approximately 638,659 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 987,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 375.70, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of C$385.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.81.

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$118.72 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Gran Tierra Energy Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 26.2 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

