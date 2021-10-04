Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) to post earnings per share of $0.82 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Granite Construction’s earnings. Granite Construction posted earnings per share of $0.90 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Granite Construction will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.90 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Granite Construction.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.47. Granite Construction had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a positive return on equity of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $964.17 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Granite Construction by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Granite Construction by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,513,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $302,402,000 after acquiring an additional 371,238 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Granite Construction during the 1st quarter worth approximately $333,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Granite Construction during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GVA stock opened at $40.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.51. Granite Construction has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $44.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports and marine ports.

