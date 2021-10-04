Great Bear Resources (OTCMKTS:GTBAF) PT Raised to C$27.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Great Bear Resources (OTCMKTS:GTBAF) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$22.00 to C$27.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
GTBAF stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,351. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.83. Great Bear Resources has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $14.89.
