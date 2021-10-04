Great Bear Resources (OTCMKTS:GTBAF) PT Raised to C$27.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Great Bear Resources (OTCMKTS:GTBAF) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$22.00 to C$27.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

GTBAF stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,351. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.83. Great Bear Resources has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $14.89.

About Great Bear Resources

Great Bear Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in Dixie and Regional Red Lake projects. The company was founded on December 6, 2001 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

