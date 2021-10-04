Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $2.62 Million Stock Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $2,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in AutoNation by 20.1% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AutoNation by 89.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in AutoNation by 14.8% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AutoNation by 0.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AutoNation during the first quarter worth about $26,000. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoNation alerts:

NYSE:AN opened at $119.42 on Monday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.63 and a 1 year high of $129.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.27 and a 200-day moving average of $104.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $2.02. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 14.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 58,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total value of $7,205,437.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.55, for a total transaction of $11,655,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 704,162 shares of company stock valued at $86,916,883 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on AN. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist raised their price target on shares of AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.33.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

See Also: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.