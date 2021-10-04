Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) shares dropped 4.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.20 and last traded at $26.36. Approximately 230,077 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 493,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.57.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GTBIF shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $43.50 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from C$73.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Green Thumb Industries to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Green Thumb Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.06.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.08 and its 200 day moving average is $29.81.

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

