Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.33 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) will report sales of $14.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Greenbrook TMS’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.60 million and the lowest is $14.00 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Greenbrook TMS will report full year sales of $55.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $54.50 million to $56.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $89.37 million, with estimates ranging from $85.20 million to $97.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Greenbrook TMS.

Get Greenbrook TMS alerts:

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$21.25 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Clarus Securities reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins began coverage on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of GBNH stock opened at $7.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Greenbrook TMS has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $17.55. The company has a market capitalization of $133.52 million and a P/E ratio of -3.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBNH. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Greenbrook TMS in the first quarter valued at $82,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Greenbrook TMS in the first quarter valued at $132,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Greenbrook TMS in the first quarter valued at $631,000. Masters Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,025,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrook TMS Company Profile

Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: Inflation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Greenbrook TMS (GBNH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrook TMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrook TMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.