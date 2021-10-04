Grumpy.finance Price Up 14.6% Over Last Week (GRUMPY)

Grumpy.finance (CURRENCY:GRUMPY) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. In the last week, Grumpy.finance has traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Grumpy.finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Grumpy.finance has a market cap of $1.65 million and approximately $7,383.00 worth of Grumpy.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 80.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,192.18 or 0.08500708 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00053889 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.63 or 0.00275030 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.10 or 0.00113753 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Grumpy.finance Profile

Grumpy.finance (CRYPTO:GRUMPY) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2021. Grumpy.finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 87,512,348,634,978 coins. Grumpy.finance’s official Twitter account is @financegrumpy

According to CryptoCompare, “Grumpy Finance is a 100% meme powered decentralized experiment which together with its grumpy users wants to put a grump face towards the nasty community of crypto. “

Buying and Selling Grumpy.finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grumpy.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grumpy.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grumpy.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

