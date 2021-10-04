Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) dropped 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.24 and last traded at $2.28. Approximately 152,533 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 976,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.03. The company has a market cap of $208.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the 2nd quarter worth $1,439,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the second quarter worth about $180,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Supervielle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Grupo Supervielle by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV)

Grupo Supervielle SA operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer, Insurance and Asset Management and Other Services. The Retail Banking segment involves in granting of loans and other credit products such as deposits of physical persons.

