Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Gap Up to $107.51

Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $107.51, but opened at $113.05. Guardant Health shares last traded at $115.85, with a volume of 14,068 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 19.57 and a quick ratio of 19.30. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.02 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.76.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.09). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 116.99% and a negative return on equity of 37.35%. The company had revenue of $92.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.63 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total value of $564,005.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,989.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,802 shares of company stock worth $1,817,488. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,018,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,117,000 after purchasing an additional 899,916 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 34,179.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 821,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,044,000 after purchasing an additional 819,274 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 1st quarter valued at $106,011,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,637,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,613,000 after purchasing an additional 567,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Light Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,567,000. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH)

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

