Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:GPM) Short Interest Update

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:GPM) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,600 shares, an increase of 44.0% from the August 31st total of 88,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of NYSE:GPM traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.44. The company had a trading volume of 218,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,764. Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $5.33 and a one year high of $10.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPM. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 724.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000.

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

