H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.00.

FUL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. downgraded H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup downgraded H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded H.B. Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

FUL opened at $65.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.13. H.B. Fuller has a 1-year low of $43.91 and a 1-year high of $70.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.56.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $826.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.40 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.1675 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.59%.

In other H.B. Fuller news, CEO James Owens sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $323,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $993,750. Company insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in H.B. Fuller in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in H.B. Fuller in the 1st quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in H.B. Fuller in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the formulation, manufactures, and markets the adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives and Engineering Adhesives. The Americas Adhesives, EIMEA and Asia Pacific segments include a full range of specialty adhesives such as thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, and water-based and solvent-based products.

