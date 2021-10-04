H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Short Interest Update

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,100 shares, an increase of 54.3% from the August 31st total of 51,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
HNNMY stock opened at $4.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.53. The company has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.44 and a beta of 1.39. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $5.22.
H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 3.13%. On average, analysts anticipate that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)
Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia & Oceania, Europe & Africa, and North & South America.
