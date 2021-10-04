H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Short Interest Update

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,100 shares, an increase of 54.3% from the August 31st total of 51,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

HNNMY stock opened at $4.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.53. The company has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.44 and a beta of 1.39. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $5.22.

Get H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) alerts:

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 3.13%. On average, analysts anticipate that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HNNMY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

About H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia & Oceania, Europe & Africa, and North & South America.

See Also: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.